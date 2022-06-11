Albies slam leads Braves to 10th in row, 10-4 over Pirates

Jesse Chavez (1-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson, who has a 2.34 ERA over his prior seven starts, held the Braves to one hit and one walk after surrendering a pair of solo homers in the first. Thompson was charged with three hits and two runs in five innings.

After the Pirates jumped to a 2-0 lead on homers by Bryan Reynolds and Daniel Vogelbach in the first, the Braves tied it when Acuña and Riley went deep in the bottom half. Acuña hit his 25th career leadoff homer.

Pittsburgh built a 4-2 lead on RBI doubles in the fifth by Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Braves starter Charlie Morton struggled in the first inning again, his 10.50 ERA worst among qualified starters. He’s allowed 15 hits, four homers and eight walks in the first inning of 12 starts.

The 38-year-old Morton, who entered with a 6.86 ERA over his last four starts, registered a season-high 12 strikeouts but surrendered five hits and four runs in six innings. The double-digit strikeout game was the 20th of his career and third of the season.

The Pirates have struck out at least 10 times in five straight games.

FIRST TIME

Morton faced Pittsburgh, the team he pitched for from 2009-15, for the first time in 303 career starts. The last Braves pitcher to face an opponent in the regular season for the first time this late in his career was John Smoltz against Cleveland in 2007. It was Smoltz’s 443rd game.

NICE GLOVES

Pirates LF Jack Suwinski made a tough catch when he raced toward shallow left and dove forward to rob Ozzie Albies of a hit in the first. ... Pittsburgh 2B Tucupita Marcano's over-the-shoulder catch in shallow center kept Adam Duvall from reaching in the second. ... Riley jumped to snare Cal Mitchell's liner on a difficult play in the eighth.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Wright (6-3, 2.39 ERA) pitches for Atlanta and LHP José Quintana (1-3, 3.19) goes for the Pirates as the teams wrap up a four-game series. Wright, who will face the Pirates for the first time in his career, has a 1.69 ERA over his last five starts. Quintana is 2-1 with an 8.68 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta.

