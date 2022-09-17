Albert Pujols hits 698th home run, ties game for Cardinals

Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.

With 2,203 RBIs, Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron's 2,297.