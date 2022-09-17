springfield-news-sun logo
Albert Pujols hits 698th home run, ties game for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.

With 2,203 RBIs, Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron's 2,297.

Pujols has hit 15 home runs in 47 games since July 10 in his 22nd major league season. He intends to retire at the end of the season.

St. Louis has 17 games remaining.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raynel Espinal, foreground, walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

