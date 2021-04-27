Albania's Socialists win election, gain 3rd straight mandate

“My dream ... is to make Albania in this decade ... the Balkan champion, in tourism and agro-tourism, in energy and agriculture and in fast, qualitative, incorruptible digital services,” he said.

Much of the speech was directed at the opposition Democrats, whom he urged to join the “national mega project.”

Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha conceded defeat in a speech at his party headquarters, but also pledged to continue the fight “for democracy,” accusing the Socialists of manipulating the election process.

“I believed that due to the wonderful power of our people we would win and bring democracy back to Albania. That was not enough this time,” he said.

The Central Election Commission has said the final results will be formally announced later Tuesday. Counting will then continue for the candidates — it was the first time Albanian voters selected individual candidates in addition to political parties. It may take a week to conclude.

Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.

Voting took place relatively smoothly, though there were some problems with logistics and allegations of the photographing of ballots. The main issue was voters’ electronic identification, which was applied for the first time in the country. It didn't work in 167 of the country's 5,199 polling stations.

International observers hailed the e-voting technology but also mentioned allegations of vote buying and the death of a political supporter in a shooting before the election.

The European Union urged Albanian political parties to ensure a democratic counting process.

“We expect the new Albanian parliament and government to continue pursuing the country’s reform agenda with determination, particularly on the rule of law,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in a statement.

Rama said he received congratulatory phone calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and neighboring North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The new parliament will convene in September to elect Rama's new cabinet. Until then, ministers from his previous cabinet will retain their portfolios.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is hoping to launch full membership negotiations with the 27-member EU later this year.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks to his supporters during a rally in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a third consecutive mandate in a parliamentary election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday. The podium reads "Albania Won." (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina

Supporters of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama wave flags of their country during a rally in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a third consecutive mandate in a parliamentary election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina

Supporters of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama wave flags of their country during a rally in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a third consecutive mandate in a parliamentary election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks to his supporters during a rally in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a third consecutive mandate in a parliamentary election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina

Albania's socialist party leader Edi Rama waves after casting his ballot during parliamentary elections in Surel, near Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanians are voting in parliamentary elections amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the two largest political parties. Some 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians overseas, will elect 140 lawmakers among some 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina

Election official open ballot boxes to count votes at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Election official counts votes at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Election official carries ballot boxes for counting at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialsits of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu