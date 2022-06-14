BreakingNews
CDC confirms first monkeypox case in Ohio
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Albanian attorneys on strike to protest court reduction plan

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Albanian attorneys are boycotted all the courts to protest a reorganization that cuts the number of courts almost by half

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian attorneys on Tuesday boycotted all the court procedures to protest a new reorganization plan that cuts the number of courts almost by half.

The High Judicial Council, the country’s top institution on courts, decided to cut the number of the first instance courts from 22 to 13, the appeals courts from six to one and the administrative courts from six to two. That means lawyers and their clients must sometimes go to other cities for trials, or to the capital for the appeals court.

Its decision last week said the moves aimed at “increasing the efficiency of the judicial system for citizens” and also a better distribution of the judges’ workload.

But attorneys said it was doing the opposite, violating citizens’ access to the courts and delaying the court processes. It also accused the council of not taking their opinion into consideration.

The attorneys have boycotted 500 court cases this week, threatening to continue the strike unless reorganization plan is cancelled.

Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, a NATO member since 2009, hampering its democratic processes and slowing its path into the European Union.

In 2016, Albania passed a judicial reform seeking to root out bribery and ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics. Hundreds of judges and prosecutors have been fired following a still ongoing vetting process.

In Other News
1
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
2
Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula treated for health issues
3
Top Palestinian envoy to Israel says cooperation has limits
4
Victim of pandemic, Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away
5
US Open updates | McIlroy wonders if some take easy way out
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top