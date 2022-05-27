Alaska's largest natural gas utility being sold for $800M

AltaGas Ltd. announced Thursday that the sale includes Anchorage-based ENSTAR Natural Gas, associated pipelines and ENSTAR's majority ownership in a gas storage facility, the Anchorage Daily News reported. AltaGas, also based in Canada, acquired Enstar in 2012.

TriSummit has about 133,000 customers in Canada. ENSTAR, which has about 150,000 customers in Anchorage and parts of south-central Alaska, has had about 1% annual growth in customers in recent years, AltaGas has reported.