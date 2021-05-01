Alaska's favorite guessing game ends in pandemic year twist

It’s not known how many people paying $2.50 per ticket correctly guessed the day, hour and minute the ice went out. She said they are still entering data, and it might take a week to finish that task.

This year’s jackpot is $233,591, with the winner getting 43% of that. If there are multiple tickets that chose the winning time, then those ticket holders share that percentage of the jackpot.

The event began in 1917 as a bet among railroad engineers waiting for river ice to break up. It has paid out more than $14 million in its history.

Nenana is located about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks in Alaska’s interior.