Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

Nelson wore the white beaded tie — which features the state of Alaska in blue beads — onstage but removed it to place it around Peltola’s neck when she greeted the family.

“Oh, my gosh, this means the world to me,” Peltola told The Associated Press about receiving Young’s signature bolo tie.

“I ran on continuing the legacy of Don,” she said. “I really think that we would not be the state that we are without his leadership and the service that he provided for 49 years, and I want to keep that going.”

Another emotional moment came when a group of delegates to the convention spontaneously broke into song for her. When they finished, another group began singing, followed by a third group in the cavernous downtown Anchorage convention center.

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, said the songs were significant because they contained “all their prayers, and their songs of strength, faith, love, hope, unity and wisdom.”

In lighter moments, several delegates to the convention posed for selfies with Peltola.

___

Associated Press reporter Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, contributed to this report.

