Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday

No further details were given about the technology problem, and the reason for the disruptions was unclear.

A message on the company's website Monday afternoon said it was experiencing issues with booking flights on the website, through a mobile app and at the contact center.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests who are impacted and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The problems came at the start of the company's Cyber Monday flight sale. In comments from its account on X to customers complaining of missed flights, delays and problems using the airline’s app and website, the carrier also apologized.

In late September, Alaska Airlines flights were grounded in Seattle because of what the company called significant disruptions from an unspecified technology problem.