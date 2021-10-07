Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front

As much as 3 feet (1 meter) of water was inside the community's main grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, and two schools had to cancel classes, said Escambia Sheriff Heath Jackson.

"We're hoping that the rain is going to stop so we can get some of this water ... out of here and we can start getting into these businesses that have taken on water to see what we can do to help them," Jackson told WKRG-TV.

To the south, in Baldwin County, as much as 250,000 gallons (946,000 liters) of waste water overflowed from sewage systems along Mobile Bay, officials said.

With rainfall totals already ranging from 2 inches (5 centimeters) to as much 6 inches across the state this week, forecasters said another 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain was possible, with the heaviest rains to the north.

Severe storms and a few isolated tornadoes from a slow-moving low pressure system were a threat, mainly in the afternoon, forecasters said. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for northeastern Alabama, northwestern Georgia and southern Tennessee.

Rains should end in Alabama by late Thursday as storms move eastward. Flash flood warnings were in effect through Friday along the weather front, stretching from the Florida Panhandle through northern Georgia and mountainous regions of the eastern Tennessee and the western Carolinas.

Caption In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama, Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, floodwaters cover the road and the pumps of a filling station in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption County Road 52 is submerged in an estimated three feet of floodwaters after heavy rains swamped parts of coastal Alabama on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Pelham police check the levels of floodwaters on County Road 52 near the Colonial Pipeline station off of I-65 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Flooding on County Road 52 spilled into a Colonial Pipeline station during Wednesday's flood emergency, in Pelham, Ala., near Birmingham, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption A car that was flooded up to its hood earlier is towed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on Montgomery Highway near the Riverchase Galleria complex in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt