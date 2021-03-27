Alabama Shakes drummer facing child abuse charges

Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported.

Johnson was taken to the Limestone County Jail. Bond was set at $21,500. It was not clear if Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the charges. Managers for the band did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.