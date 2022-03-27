Alabama school donates missile, launcher to veterans museum

An MGM-52 Lance Missile, once capable of delivering nuclear or conventional weapons before it was deactivated at the end of the Cold War, and an M752 launcher have sat outside the old Athens High School for decades. They were donated to the school's ROTC program in the 1970s, The News Courier reported.

“Whenever we had visitors call and ask for our location, we would tell them to just follow the ‘tank,’” said Chief James L. Chambers, senior Army JROTC instructor.