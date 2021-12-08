springfield-news-sun logo
Alabama QB Young, LB Anderson named SEC players of year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

By JOHN ZENOR, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Alabama once again collected a Southeastern Conference title and two big league-wide individual awards

Alabama once again collected a Southeastern Conference title and two big league-wide individual awards.

Quarterback Bryce Young is the SEC's offensive player of the year and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the top defensive player, as voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league. The voting was released on Wednesday.

Georgia's Kirby Smart was the pick as coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular season and into the College Football Playoffs. Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers is the selection as top newcomer after leading the team in receiving.

Missouri tailback Tyler Badie, Anderson and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams were the only unanimous picks. Anderson, the Bronco Nagurski winner as the nation’s top defensive player, was named on some ballots as a defensive lineman/edge rusher.

He's leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite after leading a 41-24 victory over Smart's Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

It was the second straight year Alabama had the offensive and defensive players of the year, with Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain taking the awards in 2020.

___

The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California

RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans

RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia

T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.

G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.

WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas

K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana

AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.

Defense

DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George's County, Maryland

DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia

LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi

LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge

DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama

DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas

DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia

SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia

SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas

RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama

T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida

T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta

G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas

WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada

PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.

DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia

DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama

LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina

LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas

DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina

DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia

AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

___

AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Parrish Alford, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Travis Brown, Bryan-College Station Eagle; John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader; Gentry Estes, The Tennessean; Garland Gillen, Fox 8 (WVUE-TV), New Orleans; Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News; Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News; David Matter, St. Louis Post Dispatch; Tom Murphy, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Ben Portnoy, The State, Columbia, S.C.; Adam Sparks, Knoxville News-Sentinel; Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger; Edgar Thompson, The Orlando Sentinel; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) stops Auburn wide receiver Elijah Canion (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks on the field during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Credit: Michael Woods

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: Wade Payne

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is lifted into the air by running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) escapes from South Alabama safety Tre Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through an opening in the Louisville line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is pressured by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) into throwing an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) pressures Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal sacks Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Jevin Frett is tackled by LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Micah Baskerville (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Credit: Michael Woods

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis watches his field goal fly during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: L.G. Patterson

