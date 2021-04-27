Alabama marks 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

Tornadoes plowed across the Eastern U.S. over four days, killing more than 320 people in six states and causing an estimated $12 billion in damage. Thousands were injured in hardest-hit Alabama, and thousands of homes, businesses, churches and other structures were destroyed. Cleanup costs exceeded $100 million in Tuscaloosa alone.

To help document the outbreak, the National Weather Service created an extensive online archive with details about the more than 60 twisters that hit Alabama.

The Jefferson County city of Fultondale held a ceremony to dedicate a new storm shelter. In tiny Hackleburg, which still lacks sufficient housing and retail businesses because an EF-5 twister wiped out most of the town businesses and many homes, killing 18 people, dozens of residents bowed in prayer while gathered on a road in an intersection in the shape of cross.

“I hope everyone can make it out and take a moment to remember the friends and family members we lost that tragic day, but also recognize the hope, strength and resilient attitude we’ve shown as a Town and Community to continue to come back stronger,” Mayor Darryl Colburn said in a message on social media.

In the small town of Phil Campbell, where 27 were killed in the same tornado, the high school band planned an evening concert that will conclude with a special piece written to commemorate the anniversary. A community group in the tight-know Shoal Creek Valley, where a dozen were killed, sold commemorative T-shirts with the words: “Strength is what we gain from the trials we survive.”

In northeast Alabama's DeKalb County, where nearly three dozen people died, a community service was held Saturday in Rainsville to remember the outbreak.

This combination of April 27, 2011 and April 14, 2021 photos shows 15th Street in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after a tornado ripped through the area and the same street a decade later. The storm was part of an outbreak of severe weather that killed more than 320 people across six states in 2011. (Michelle Lepianka Carter/The Tuscaloosa News via AP, AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Credit: Michelle Lepianka Carter Credit: Michelle Lepianka Carter

The entrance to the old Tallulah Hotel in Cordova, Ala., is shown on Monday, April 5, 2021. A tornado wiped out much of the city on April 27, 2011. Ten years haven't fill the voids created by a massive tornado outbreak that killed more than 320 people in six states a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves

This combination of April 29, 2011 and April 16, 2021 photos shows a water tower in Hackleburg, Ala., on April 29, 2011, after a tornado destroyed much of the city and the scene a decade later. While some homes have been rebuilt and businesses recovered, the city still lacks adequate housing and retail businesses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Jay Reeves) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis