Alabama building to share names of KKK leader, Black student

“I am so grateful to all who think that this naming opportunity has the potential to motivate and encourage others to embrace the importance of education, and to have the courage to commit to things that seek to make a difference in the lives of others,” her statement said.

The student newspaper, The Crimson White, published an editorial saying Graves' name doesn't belong on the building beside Lucy's, given his association with the violent, racist organization.

“Graves’ Klan membership was a convenient stepping stone in his political career. He shed his white robes once they no longer suited his political purpose. While he became known as one of the most progressive governors in the South, his ability to do so came with the endorsement of a white supremacist organization,” it said.

Graves is generally considered an effective governor who expanded education in Alabama; buildings were named for him for decades on state campuses. But several schools decided to strip Graves' name off buildings in recent years as the nation reconsidered how it recalls people linked to white supremacy.

John England Jr., a former trustee who is Black and served as chair of a group that considered renaming the building, said members wrestled with what to do about Graves' name, given a record that's sullied by his Klan leadership.

"Some say he did more to directly benefit African American Alabamians than any other governor through his reform. Unfortunately, that same Governor Graves was associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Not just associated with the Ku Klux Klan, but a Grand Cyclops – It’s hard for me to even say those words,” he told al.com.

The university recognized Foster in 2017 with a historic marker in front of Graves Hall, which houses the college of education. It also named the clock tower after Foster, and she's a member of the university's student hall of fame.