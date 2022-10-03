Al-Shabab attack kills 20, wounds 36 in town in Somalia

He said the attack badly damaged the administration’s headquarters.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and reaffirmed the U.N.'s commitment “to work with regional and other international actors in supporting the people and government of Somalia on their path toward a peaceful Somalia," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Witness Elmi Hassan told the AP that a truck laden with explosives rammed the government headquarters around 10:00 a.m.

“I have seen with my own eyes several bodies that were discovered from the wreckage of the attack, human flesh scattered on the ground,” he said.

The police commissioner of Beledweyne, Bishar Hussein Jimale, said the attack occurred at the Lama-Galaay military camp that also serves as the government headquarters.

“What happened here today is a disaster that killed many innocent people, including government officials, civilians and security personnel,” he said.

Despite the attack, some residents remained defiant as efforts continued in the region to seize communities back from al-Shabab control.

“We will not be intimidated by this and we will not stay away from our battle against the terrorists. We will fight until the end, until we defeat you," resident Hassan Ali said.