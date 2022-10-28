Airbus 3rd-quarter earnings grow despite supply chain woes

Revenue so far this year rose to 38.1 billion euros from 35.15 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021. Airbus said the growth largely reflected a higher number of deliveries and the the strong dollar.

Despite higher earnings, Airbus faces big challenges.

A trial began this month against the plane manufacturer and Air France on charges of manslaughter over a 2009 crash that killed 228 people on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. The companies, which say they are not criminally responsible for the crash, face potential fines of up to 225,000 euros. That is a fraction of their annual revenue, but they could see damage to their reputations if found criminally responsible.

This week, Airbus rival Boeing reported a surprising $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter as revenue fell short of expectations and it took huge losses for fixed-cost government programs including new Air Force One presidential jets.

Boeing blamed higher manufacturing and supply chain costs for driving the losses in government programs.