Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars

However, cancellations remained higher than they were before the pandemic.

The third quarter is usually Airbnb’s best. It often loses money in the other quarters.

Airbnb said stays of 28 days or longer continue to be its fastest-growing category, accounting for 20% of nights booked in the most recent quarter, up from 14% before the pandemic.

The company said bookings in North America grew 10% and Latin America was up 20% over the same period two years ago. Bookings in the wide swath of Europe, the Middle East and Asia have not yet recovered to 2019 levels, and business in the Asia-Pacific region remained depressed because of the slower recovery of international travel, however.