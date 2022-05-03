Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021

The loss that Airbnb reported was a sliver of the $1.17 billion loss it suffered a year earlier, when it took $782 million in write-downs on loans and office space in San Francisco.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion, 80% higher than in pre-pandemic 2019. That was driven by more than 100 million nights and experiences booked, a quarterly record.

On a per-share basis, the loss was 3 cents. Analysts expected the San Francisco-based company to lose 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Shares of Airbnb rose more than 3% in after-hours trading. They had dropped 5% during the regular session.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the second-quarter revenue guidance was above the average analyst forecast.