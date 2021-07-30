Air France-KLM reports huge Q2 loss, sees signs of recovery

However, it didn't give any guidance on expected capacity for the fourth quarter of 2021, citing "the uncertainty of the reopening of the North Atlantic for European citizens and uncertainty concerning travel restrictions waiving."

Revenue for the quarter was 2.75 billion euros ($3.26 billion), up by 132.5% compared to 2020's second quarter.

Air France-KLM plunged to a 7.1 billion-euro loss (around $8.4 billion) in 2020 as the global pandemic triggered a 67% slump in passenger numbers at the group. The French and Dutch governments threw the carriers a lifeline of at least 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to ensure they survived the unprecedented downturn.

As part of cost-cutting efforts, the carriers laid off thousands of workers amid the pandemic.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic