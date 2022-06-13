Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

“This was a tragic event and our hearts go out to the families of the deceased,” said Stefanek. She said the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations looked into the incident and then turned the scene over to Qatar authorities, who declined to investigate further.

“The aircrew’s airmanship and quick thinking ensured the safety of the crew and their aircraft,” said Stefanek. “After seeking appropriate care and services to help cope with any trauma from this unprecedented experience, the crew returned to flight status.”

It is still unclear how many were killed. Videos show the two dots falling from the airborne plane, several seconds apart. But two bodies landed on the same rooftop at the same time, suggesting they fell together, so the other figure seen falling in the videos could be at least one other person.

Afghans later identified one of those who fell to the roof as Fida Mohammad, a 24-year-old dentist. And local media said the second body was identified as a young man named Safiullah Hotak. At least one other person died on the tarmac, crushed under the C-17’s wheels.