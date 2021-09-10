Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Air Force base

The sweeps of the NASIC involved multiple people so that responders could search the entire building.

“It's not a single master key that gets you into the door of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center,” Miller said. “And so it took multiple folks to come in and unlock some doors for our security forces to get through and sweep that area.”

About 100 people were working inside the center at the time, he said. Everyone got out safely.

Additional investigation was planned to determine the cause of the sound. Miller said people at the facility have trained for lockdown situations, saying two active shooting exercises have been conducted there in the past year.

