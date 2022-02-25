Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN 'Monday Night' booth

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro had tried to get Manning for years to join the “Monday Night Football” booth since he retired after the 2015 season. Pitaro’s patience paid off last year when the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning debuted to rave reviews. The 10-game “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” package runs through 2024.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick have done the main broadcast the past two seasons. Michaels could take another look at ESPN now that it has Aikman.

Michaels was in line to be the play-by-play announcer when the “Monday Night” package moved from ABC to ESPN in 2006. He was traded to NBC after he expressed interest in remaining with John Madden, producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff after they elected to go to “Sunday Night Football.”

The MNF booth has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico left for NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and ’17 and worked with Gruden.

After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field in 2019.

Levy, Griese and Riddick could also remain in tact as a second “Monday Night” crew. ESPN/ABC will have 23 regular-season games when the league's new broadcast deal begins.

ABC will also have the 2027 Super Bowl, marking its return to televising the NFL's championship game for the first time since 2006.

Fox could bump Greg Olsen up to the top team or it could make a run at former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. If Olsen was promoted, it would follow the same path as Aikman — one year on the No. 2 team before moving up. Whoever succeeds Aikman, it will be an important choice for Fox since it has the 2023 and 2025 Super Bowls. Buck's contract expires next year.

Tom Brady would be an intriguing prospect for any network, but the recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has not expressed interest in moving to the booth.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay could also be a wild card for Fox or Amazon if he decided to retire.

