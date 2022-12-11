Aid groups dock 2 rescue vessels with 500 migrants in Italy

The new government of Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose allies campaigned on a tough anti-immigrant stance, has tried to take a hard line against aid groups that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi initially sought to impose a policy allowing only “vulnerable” migrants to disembark in Italian ports and insisting that the flag countries of the rescue vessels take the rest in. That policy led to a diplomatic standoff with France last month, resulting in Paris suspending its participation in a refugee relocation system.

In a note this weekend, Italian interior ministry officials insisted that the government wasn’t backing down but was doing its duty to save lives in the face of worsening weather conditions at sea.

“Saving lives will always guide the government’s decisions, even with provocative and risky actions by NGOs,” the statement said.

The government accuses aid groups of incentivizing illegal migration and rewarding human traffickers, who charge hundreds of euros apiece for the dangerous Mediterranean crossing from Libya. The aid groups deny their rescue operations encourage migration and say they are necessary to save lives.

The aid groups and legal experts have argued that Piantedosi’s policy violates international law and maritime conventions, which call for people rescued at sea to be taken to the closest port of safety as soon as possible.

