AI image-generator startup Stability AI looks for reshoot with new CEO and investor group

LONDON (AP) — The troubled artificial intelligence company behind image-generator Stable Diffusion is looking for a reshoot with a new CEO and a surge of investment from a group that includes Sean Parker, Facebook’s former president and Napster's co-founder.

The arrival of Stable Diffusion and its instantly created AI artwork and photorealistic images helped spark the public's fascination with generative AI. But London-based Stability AI has struggled to capitalize on the popularity of its open-source technology, battling lawsuits, misuse and other business problems.