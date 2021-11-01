Ahead of election, Rubio takes Big Business to task

In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican from Florida called corporate America “the instrument of anti-American ideologies." Rubio bemoaned what he described as corporate America's “wokeness," a catch-all term for being aware of social problems such as racism and inequality. He proposed holding corporate leaders legally liable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by pushing wasteful, anti-American nonsense."

Rubio said large companies should be required to disclose how much they invest in the U.S. and their boards of directors should be made to show they have no conflicts of interests with foreign adversaries such as China. Teachers and firefighters whose pensions feed institutional investment funds should be able to vote on shareholder proposals rather than the fund managers who “push ‘woke' policies at corporations by voting in corporate elections on their behalf," Rubio said.