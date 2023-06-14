Agribusiness giant Cargill not doing enough to fight deforestation, protect human rights, group says

According to its 2022 annual report, Cargill recorded $165 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. The company says it has 155,000 employees and operates in 70 countries, with sales in 125 countries.

The report states that 193,000 square miles (500,000 square kilometers) of forest were destroyed through human activity from 2015 to 2020, primarily because of expansion of agriculture in South America, Central America and parts of Africa. Although Cargill has promised to end deforestation practices for products in its supply chain, the report argues the company has invested in ports and other infrastructure in South America that will lead to the removal of forests for land to grow soybeans.

The report, compiled with help from the Brazilian journalism organization Repórter Brasil and the nonprofit group AidEnvironment, also accuses Cargill of not following through on its commitments, first in 2001 and then in 2010, to end or at least reduce forced child labor in the cocoa industry. Cargill is one of the world's largest cocoa suppliers.

The report cited a U.S. Department of Labor-funded study that found the number of children harvesting cocoa in the Ivory Coast and Ghana and the prevalence of hazardous child labor in those countries had both increased.

“It's one thing not to meet an ambitious target,” said Mathew Jacobson, director of Stand.Earth. “It's another to have the problems you claim to be addressing get worse.”

Jacobson said he is hopeful the families that own most of Cargill will push for change if it realizes company executives are not making meaningful changes.

“We are not asking for anything the company has not already promised,” the report says in its conclusion. “We seek implementation, not new commitments.”