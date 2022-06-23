Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official

The defeated Trump contemplated elevating Clark, who led the department's civil division but is no longer with the department, to the agency's top role after he identified himself as eager to pursue Trump's false claims of voter fraud.

Trump relented only when other senior Justice Department officials warned Trump that they would resign if he followed through with his plan to replace Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is to testify on Thursday, with Clark.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, has shown signs of accelerating its investigation into the run-up of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, serving a wave of subpoenas related to a scheme to use alternate, or fake, electors to invalidate the results of the election won by Joe Biden.