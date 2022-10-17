Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required conscription steps. The six other members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company's notice to financial regulators, which it described as management-related information that could possibly affect investment decisions.

Big Hit issued another statement on Twitter, saying the company and BTS members are "looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."