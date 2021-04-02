Agency might release video of Chicago police shooting of boy

There were immediate calls for police to release the video of the shooting. The city has a troubling history of trying to suppress video that reflects poorly on its police department, including in the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald — for which the officer who shot the Black teenager 16 times eventually was convicted of murder — and in a botched 2019 raid during which a naked, Black, innocent woman wasn't allowed to put on clothes until after she was handcuffed.

Eaddy said earlier Thursday that the police accountability board is legally prohibited from releasing the video of Monday's shooting because Adam was a minor. But a short time later, Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement in which he said he “adamantly” supports the release of the body camera video.

In some past cases, the department has quickly moved to release video of police shootings to dispel speculation about officer misconduct. At the same time, in a case that is certain to gain widespread attention because of the boy's age, Brown pointed to a recent spate of violent crimes involving minors in the city.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter to say it is important that video of the shooting be shown to the boy's family and then be released to the public as quickly as possible.

Matt Topic, a Chicago attorney who has handled several cases involving public records, said the police accountability board should discover in its research that it is, in fact, legal to release the body camera footage. He told the Chicago Sun-Times that the courts "have repeatedly rejected" the argument that the Illinois Juvenile Court Act prevents the release of such videos that involve minors.

Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Chicago. Calls for the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer are growing louder both within and outside the department. As the agency that investigates police shootings says it is investigating if there is a legal way to release the video of Monday's shooting of Adam Toledo, Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot both say it should be released. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Antonio Perez Credit: Antonio Perez

A person walks through an alley days after a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Chicago. Calls for the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer are growing louder both within and outside the department. As the agency that investigates police shootings says it is investigating if there is a legal way to release the video of Monday's shooting of Adam Toledo, Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot both say it should be released. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Chris Sweda Credit: Chris Sweda