After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show

A 34-meter long by 2-meter-high (112 feet by 6.6 feet) frieze mounted on three walls of one of the palazzo's rooms is another dazzling piece. Klimt conceived the frieze, which features sinewy figures and glimmering sections, .as a tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven and the composer's Symphony No. 9.

A few months ago, prosecutors officially closed their investigation into the theft of “Portrait of a Lady,'' with the statute of limitations on the crime having expired and the culprit or culprits never definitively determined.

”It's a true mystery," Jonathan Papamarenghi, the culture commissioner of Piacenza, said while attending Tuesday's preview. “Where it was all the time, including whether it was inside the walls the whole time” it was missing still has no answer, he told reporters.

Titled “Klimt. The Secession and Italy,” the exhibition runs through March 27, 2022, then moves to Piacenza, where show will be aptly called, “Klimt Found Again.”

