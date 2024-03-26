After ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune,’ Timothée Chalamet signs first look deal with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement that they’ve admired his “commitment to his craft” and his “unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made.”

Chalamet, in a statement, said of De Luca and Abdy: “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”

The 28-year-old recently became the first star in over four decades to be in two top-grossing films released within eight months of each other with “Dune: Part Two,” which has a running box office total of $575.5 million, and “Wonka,” which made over $632 million globally. The previous record-holder was John Travolta with “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever.”

Chalamet was a producer on Luca Guadagnino's " Bones and All " and is also producing and starring in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown," which is currently filming.