After top Grammy win, singer H.E.R. is heading to the Oscars

Diane Warren is vying for her 12th Oscar nomination with "Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)," which won her a second best original song Golden Globe last month. She shares the nomination with Laura Pausini.

Other best original song nominees include R&B singer Celeste's "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which she co-wrote with Daniel Pemberton, and "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." The latter track was written by Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer Savan Kotecha, who works closely with pop music maestro Max Martin and has crafted hits for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding and more pop stars. Kotecha shares his nomination with Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson.

Songs by John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monae and Robert Glasper were shortlisted for best original song but didn't make the final cut.

Like Odom Jr., Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are double nominees, earning nominations in best original score for “Mank” and “Soul,” sharing the latter with Jon Batiste. The duo of Reznor and Ross have won a number of awards for their scoring work, including an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe.

Terence Blanchard (“Da 5 Bloods"), Emile Mosseri (“Minari") and James Newton Howard (“News of the World") round out the best original score nominees.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Andra Day, best known for the anthemic song "Rise Up," is nominated for best actress for portraying Billie Holiday in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

________

AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene from "One Night in Miami." (Patti Perret/Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Patti Perret Credit: Patti Perret

In this combination photo, Diane Warren arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, left, and Laura Pausini arrives at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2016. Warren and Pausini were nominated for an Oscar for best song "Seen" from the film "The Life Ahead." (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2011 file photo, Trent Reznor, right, and Atticus Ross pose with the trophy they won for Best Original Score - Motion Picture for the film "The Social Network," at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, March 15, Reznor and Ross were nominated for 2 Golden Globes for best original score - motion picture for the films "Mank" and "Soul." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

FILE - Terence Blanchard poses for a portrait at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Blanchard was nominated for an Oscar for original score for his work on "Da 5 Bloods." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

H.E.R., left, and Tiara Thomas accept the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

H.E.R., left, and Tiara Thomas accept the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

H.E.R. poses in the press room with the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss