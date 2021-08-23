springfield-news-sun logo
Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
Search crews are working through shattered homes and tangled debris in Tennessee, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain unleashed floods that killed at least 22 people

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.

Saturday's flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, coordinated school health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools.

Many of the missing live in the neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 fatalities in his county and said 12 to 15 people remain missing. The names of the missing were on a board in the county's emergency center and listed on a city of Waverly Facebook page, which is being updated as people call in and report themselves as safe.

“I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts,” Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said.

The Humphreys County Sheriff Office Facebook page filled with people looking fo r missing friends and family. GoFundMe pages were made asking for help for funeral expenses for the dead, including 7-month-old twins swept from their father's arms as they tried to escape.

The death of the twins was confirmed by surviving family members. A foreman at county music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch also died. The sheriff of the county of about 18,000 people some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville said he lost one of his best friends.

Up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches (8 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.

School was canceled for the week, according to the sheriff's office. Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High suffered extensive damage, according to Brown, the schools health and safety supervisor.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache.” President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled Saturday with 17.02 inches (43.2 centimeters) of rain, smashing the state's 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville, though Saturday's numbers would have to be confirmed.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain was possible. Before Saturday's deluge, the worst storm recorded in this area of Middle Tennessee had been 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

Navy Haley, 14, of Waverly, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering with her church youth group in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Navy Haley, 14, of Waverly, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering with her church youth group in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Gov. Bill Lee comforts Shirley Foster, who had just learned a friend of hers died in the flooding, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP)
Gov. Bill Lee comforts Shirley Foster, who had just learned a friend of hers died in the flooding, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: Alan Poizner

A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Flood damage along Trace Creek is seen in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP)
Flood damage along Trace Creek is seen in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: Alan Poizner

Gov. Bill Lee, right, walks past the foundation of a home that was washed away, while touring flood damage and meeting those affected, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
Gov. Bill Lee, right, walks past the foundation of a home that was washed away, while touring flood damage and meeting those affected, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Credit: Alan Poizner

