After learning of Kishida attack, safety chief kept eating

The attack on the serving prime minister came less than a year after former leader Shinzo Abe was killed while delivering a campaign speech. The assassination investigation found holes in police security and led to reinforcement of dignitary protection. Experts, however, said the attack on Kishida raised questions if any lessons were learned from the Abe case.

Tani's eel comment immediately sparked criticisms and concern at Parliament and on social media about Japan's public safety as the country makes its final preparations for the Group of Seven summit that Kishida will host May 19-21 in Hiroshima. During a parliamentary session, some opposition lawmakers demanded Tani's dismissal.

“As head of the National Public Safety Commission, (Tani) lacks sense of urgency,” said Jun Azumi, an executive of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. “Isn't this a negative for the prime minister to have such a person as chief executive responsible for Japan's security?"

But Kishida said Tani handled his duties adequately and that he wanted the public safety chief to stay on.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also defended Tani. He said the public safety chief, who was in Kochi as the disaster prevention minister, juggled both duties and gave adequate instructions to officials responding to the explosion in Wakayama.

“I also contacted Minister Tani and once again told him to carry out his duties firmly,” Matsuno said.

Kishida told a group of foreign media journalists last week that he planned to improve security before G-7.

Tani is the latest member of Kishida's government to come under fire over controversial remarks. In November, then-Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi resigned after saying his low-profile job only makes news when he places a stamp approving a death penalty. In February, a Kishida aide was dismissed after making homophobic remarks that he didn't want to live next door to or see LGBTQ+ people.

___

Associated Press video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.