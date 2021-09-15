After humble beginnings, Oregon's Dutch Bros launches IPO

Company President and Chief Executive Officer Joth Ricci told IPO Edge, a news outlet focusing on new company share offerings, that the company decision to go public doesn’t mean the its growth will be overly aggressive.

“We are not accelerating growth because of the IPO but staying disciplined,” Ricci told IPO Edge.

Boersma and his brother Dane started off in business in 1992 selling espresso-based beverages from their pushcart near the railroad tracks in the southern Oregon town of Grants Pass, which now has a population of about 37,000.

Dane Boersma died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, called ALS and also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2009 at age 55.

Dutch Bros Coffee in May held its 15th annual Drink One for Dane day, in which the company donated a portion of proceeds from all of its shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care and advocacy.

Caption Dutch Bros. Coffee co-Founder and President Travis Boersma tosses the gavel after he rang the ceremonial first trade bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, as his company's IPO opens, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew