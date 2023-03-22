After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart

The deadly collision between a passenger train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route and an oncoming freight carrier highlighted long-standing problems with systems to monitor network safety.

In the wake of the crash, the government has seen its lead in opinion polls roughly halved to as little as three points over its main left-wing rival, weeks before elections.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis late Tuesday said he would hold elections in May ‒ a month later than initially expected ‒ but did not give an exact date.

“It was a tragedy that should never have happened. It is inconceivable to think that in Greece in 2023 there could be two trains on the same track, traveling in opposite directions, and that no one realized it,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with private Alpha television.

“I believe people, while feeling anger and rage, understand that this accident resulted from the sum of mistakes made over many decades. We now have an obligation now to deal with them drastically ... We feel a heavy responsibility.”