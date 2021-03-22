After election, talks underway to form new Dutch coalition

If, as expected, Rutte leads the next government, the 54-year-old would head his fourth coalition and will be in line to become the longest-serving Dutch prime minister.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag said she wants to look at issues rather than potential coalition partners.

“In this phase, if you look at the challenges we face and the choices we have to make, it's more important to look at what everybody wants to achieve in this country,” she said.

The scouts have two busy days Monday and Tuesday, with meetings scheduled with the leaders of all 17 parties that won a place in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.