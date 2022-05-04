After another strong quarter, CVS raises outlook for 2022

“It is reasonable to question how long it will continue to deliver,” Saunders said in an email.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

That health insurance business has added 674,000 customers since the end of last year. But the segment saw its adjusted operating income drop slightly in the first quarter, partly because medical costs are returning to normal levels.

Claims processed in the company’s biggest business, its pharmacy benefits management segment, also climbed nearly 6% compared to last year’s quarter, which had a weaker cough, cold and flu season.

Quarterly net income climbed 89% to $2.31 billion. But operating income slipped due to a $484 million settlement the company reached with the state of Florida to settle opioid-related litigation.

Overall, the company posted adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share, beating analyst projections for $2.17.

Revenue was $76.8 billion, also topping Wall Street’s expectations for $75.54 billion.

CVS Health said it now expects per-share earnings of between $8.20 and $8.40 this year.

The new outlook mostly eclipses Wall Street projections of $8.26 per share, according to FactSet.

Company shares slipped in February after the company reported fourth quarter results that easily topped expectations but didn’t hike its forecast for the year, citing the pandemic’s unpredictable nature.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, rose almost 2% before the opening bell.

