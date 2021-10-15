After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look

“Discontinuity doesn’t mean denying the past, but evolving to keep up with the times,” ITA President Alfredo Altavilla said in a statement.

The first ITA flight was the 6:20 a.m. from Milan’s Linate airport to Bari.

In all, the company is flying to 44 destinations and aims to increase that number to 74 in four years.

Among its routes, ITA plans to operate flights to New York from Milan and Rome, and to Tokyo, Boston and Miami from Rome. European destinations from Rome and Milan’s Linate airport will also include Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Geneva and Frankfurt, Germany.

ITA has 52 planes that it says will grow to 105 in the same period and is pointing to next-generation aircraft that use sustainable, alternative fuel sources.

The company launched with 2,800 employees — 70% of them from Alitalia — and said it expects to increase its size to 5,750 by 2025.

Caption Fabio Lazzerini, right, CEO of new national carrier ITA, poses with President Alfredo Altavilla during the presentation in Rome, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Italy’s new national carrier ITA made its inaugural flight Friday and unveiled its new name and logo, recycling the red-white-and-green brand of its Alitalia origins but trying to chart a new future. ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched Friday after the bankrupt Alitalia made its last flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo