After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look

During a conference launching the airline, Altavilla insisted that the greatly reduced size of ITA — its slimmer fleet, workforce and destinations — make it a viable carrier that can compete with low-cost airlines while offering better service, connections and value.

“ITA Airways is being born right-sized, in the optimal dimensions both in terms of the size of its fleet and its destinations," he said. “We don’t carry with us the negative inheritance of being too big that conflict with the economic reality.”

He bristled when asked about reported predictions by low-cost carriers of ITA Airways' failure.

“They might be very, absolutely right that this is gonna be difficult for us, but I am really curious to see one day their PnL (Profits and Loss) and their balance sheet without all the subsidies that they are getting from the local institutions and the small airports here in Italy,” Altavilla said.

“I want a level playing field,” he added.

The first ITA flight was the 6:20 a.m. from Milan’s Linate airport to the Italian city of Bari, on the Adriatic Sea. In all, ITA is flying to 44 destinations and aims to increase that number to 74 in four years.

Among its routes, the company plans to operate flights to New York from Milan and Rome, and to Tokyo, Boston and Miami from Rome. European destinations from Rome and Milan’s Linate airport will also include Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Geneva and Frankfurt, Germany. Routes to South America and Los Angeles are planned.

ITA planes will be royal blue with Alitalia’s trademark “tricolore” on the tail, reflecting the red, white and green of the Italian flag. The Italian national sports team colors are blue, and company officials said Friday that the color scheme chosen for the new aircraft aims to make ITA “azzurri,” — the team nickname — too.

For now, the new blue Airbus aircraft exists only in advertisements, with Alitalia’s old white fleet actually in the skies.

Officials were coy about possible partnerships with other airlines. Previously, Alitalia was a member of the SkyTeam alliance, which included Delta, Air France and KLM, among other airlines.

ITA has 52 planes that it says will grow to 105 in the same period and is pointing to next-generation aircraft that use sustainable, alternative fuel sources.

The company launched with 2,800 employees — 70% of them from Alitalia — and said it expects to increase the size of its workforce to 5,750 by 2025.

Caption Fabio Lazzerini, right, CEO of new national carrier ITA, poses with President Alfredo Altavilla during the presentation in Rome, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Italy’s new national carrier ITA made its inaugural flight Friday and unveiled its new name and logo, recycling the red-white-and-green brand of its Alitalia origins but trying to chart a new future. ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched Friday after the bankrupt Alitalia made its last flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo

