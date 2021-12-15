After 3 tense months, Spanish volcano eruption may be over

The Canary Islands government said in a statement that “volcanic activity has fallen to almost nothing.”

The eruption, which began Sept. 19, is the longest on record on La Palma and has been a milestone for islanders, many of whom live from farming and tourism. The volcanic Canary Islands are a popular European vacation destination due to their mild climate.

No injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption on La Palma, where around 80,000 people live.

While life has continued largely as normal on most of the island, a section of its southwestern side is severely damaged.

The Spanish government has pledged financial aid to help locals rebuild their lives.

Fiery molten rock flowing from Cumbre Vieja down toward the sea has destroyed around 3,000 buildings. The fields of thick, black hardened lava have entombed banana plantations, ruined irrigation systems and cut roads.

The hardened lava covers around 1,200 hectares (about 3,000 acres), according to data collated by the Canary Islands volcanic emergency unit, PEVOLCAN.

Where the molten rock has poured into the Atlantic Ocean, rocky deltas have formed over 48 hectares (120 acres), PEVOLCAN said.

___

Hatton contributed from in Lisbon, Portugal.