Africa CDC in talks with Pfizer for COVID treatment pill

He noted that vaccination rates are still not high enough, saying governments are struggling because there are such high numbers of people only getting vaccinated when there is a peak, which leads to a lot of hospitalizations and pressure on the systems that can be avoided.

“My advice to the population on the continent is go get vaccinated,” he said. “If the population is not ready to go get the vaccines the governments have worked so hard to bring to the continent, I see why countries would not have an option other than to impose vaccine mandates.”

The continent has received more than 660 million doses of vaccines, with only about 340 million doses administered.

Africa has now recorded more than 10.1 million cases of coronavirus with 232,363 deaths across more than 50 countries, according to the Africa CDC.