Africa CDC director urges youths to boost COVID vaccinations

“At least 70% of the population are less than 30, so we really have to engage the youths to play an active role in scaling up the vaccination in terms of mobilizing their peers and reaching out,” he said.

Another effort will seek to promote self-testing “so that the communities and population take ownership of their own testing and take the appropriate measures,” he said.

"If they know their status, they can take appropriate measures to stay home, protect themselves, protect their loved ones and protect their communities," Nkengasong said. Rapid tests that can be done at home are not widely available or free in most of Africa's 54 countries. If they are available they are often much too costly for the majority of Africans.

Only 94 million tests — 1.1 million in the last week — have so far been conducted across Africa and the test positivity rate remains relatively high at 11.4%, according to official statistics.

At another briefing on Thursday, the World Health Organization Africa regional director Matshidiso Moeti urged people to comply with public health measures in their respective countries.

In trying to “reach balance,” countries are now “working on normalizing the response while managing the risk,” Moeti said. South Africa, in particular, has scrapped isolation for people who test positive for the virus but have no symptoms.