Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover

They joined an exodus of tens of thousands of Afghans who have fled since the Taliban swept across the country last month. The U.S. and its allies organized a massive airlift in the closing days of the 20-year-war, but officials acknowledged that up to 200 American citizens, as well as thousands of Afghans who had aided the war effort, were left behind.

Kahana said his group is reaching out to U.S. and Israeli authorities to find a permanent home for Simentov, whose estranged wife and children live in Israel. For years, Simentov refused to grant his wife a divorce under Jewish law, which could open him up to legal repercussions in Israel. Kahana said he persuaded him to grant the divorce and has drawn up the paperwork.

“That was two weeks of being a shrink, a psychiatrist, talking to him like 10 times a day, and his neighbor at the same time to translate," Kahana said.

Hebrew manuscripts found in caves in northern Afghanistan indicate a thriving Jewish community existed there at least 1,000 years ago. In the late 19th century, Afghanistan was home to some 40,000 Jews, many of them Persian Jews who had fled forced conversion in neighboring Iran. The community's decline began with an exodus to Israel after its creation in 1948.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2009, Simentov said the last Jewish families left after the 1979 Soviet invasion.

For several years he shared the synagogue building with the country's only other Jew, Isaak Levi, but they despised each other and feuded during the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

At one point, Levi accused Simentov of theft and spying. and Simentov countered by accusing Levi of renting rooms to prostitutes, an allegation he denied, The New York Times reported in 2002. The Taliban arrested both men and beat them, and they confiscated the synagogue's ancient Torah scroll, which went missing after the Taliban were driven from power in the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

When his 80-year-old housemate died in 2005, Simentov said he was happy to be rid of him.

Reporters who visited Simentov over the years — and paid the exorbitant fees he charged for interviews — found a portly man fond of whiskey, who kept a pet partridge and watched Afghan TV. He observed Jewish dietary restrictions and ran a kebab shop.

Born in the western city of Herat in 1959, he always insisted Afghanistan was home.

Samir Khan, a neighbor who runs a small grocery store and had known Simentov for the last 10 years, said he disappeared about a week and a half ago. Khan said he only learned of Simentov's departure when he saw it on social media.

The Taliban, like other Islamic militant groups, are hostile to Israel but tolerated the country's miniscule Jewish community during their previous reign. Aside from the feud, the only other time they came knocking was when they noticed that Muslim women in all-encompassing burqas could often be seen visiting Levi.

When they briefly arrested Levi, he explained that he had a business selling amulets to women who wanted to become pregnant with sons or who were opposed to their husbands taking other wives, as allowed under Islamic law.

The Taliban released him.

___

Krauss reported from Jerusalem.

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, Zebulon Simentov, the last known Jew living in Afghanistan, lights the candles at the start of Shabbat in the synagogue he cares for in Kabul. Simentov who prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country's centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled has left the country. The Taliban takeover in August, 2021, seems to have been the last straw. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption In this photo taken Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009, Zebulon Simentov, left, the last known Jew living in Afghanistan and the caretaker and sole member of Afghanistan's only working synagogue, sits at as his dining room table during Shabbat in his Kabul home, as Shirgul Amiri, a local Muslim friend, prays. Simentov who prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country's centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled has left the country. The Taliban takeover in August, 2021, seems to have been the last straw. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, Zebulon Simentov, the last known Jew living in Afghanistan and the caretaker and sole member of Afghanistan's only working synagogue prepares Shabbat dinner in the kitchen of his Kabul home. Simentov who prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country's centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled has left the country. The Taliban takeover in August, 2021, seems to have been the last straw. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman