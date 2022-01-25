Afghan talks focus on aid, women's rights as hunger grows

The Taliban are demanding that $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released, but there is no agreement on that so far. The United Nations has managed to provide some liquidity and allowed the Taliban administration to pay for imports, including electricity.

“The No. 1 problem now is that Western sanctions are creating a liquidity crisis, which means we cannot get aid funding into the country,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the humanitarian organizations taking part in the talks.

“We cannot save lives as we should. So the West and the Taliban need to talk. And we need to have an end to sanctions hurting civilians,” he said.

But before they will agree to relax sanctions, Western powers are demanding increased rights for Afghan women and girls, along with the West’s recurring demand for the Taliban administration to share power with Afghanistan’s minority ethnic and religious groups.

The new Afghan rulers told The Associated Press last week they aim to have schools open for girls and women in late March, after the Afghan new year. They repeated that promise in Oslo, according to Egeland, who met with the Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The visit — the first in Europe since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August — opened on Sunday with talks between the Taliban and members of Afghan civil society. The following day they held multilateral talks involving Western diplomats from the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and host Norway.

Tuesday's talks were bilateral, involving all parties including independent humanitarian organizations.

Caption Representatives of the Taliban Sakhaullah Sayed, Mutiul Haq Nabi Kheel and Amir Khan Muttaqi during the meeting between Norwegian humanitarian organizations and representatives of the Taliban at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The last day of talks between the Taliban and western diplomats began in Oslo with a bilateral meeting with Norwegian government officials focused largely on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The three-day talks opened on Sunday with talks between the Taliban and members of Afghan civil society, followed on Monday by multilateral talks with western diplomats, the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP) Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Caption Representatives of the Taliban Sakhaullah Sayed, Mutiul Haq Nabi Kheel and Amir Khan Muttaqi during the meeting between Norwegian humanitarian organizations and representatives of the Taliban at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The last day of talks between the Taliban and western diplomats began in Oslo with a bilateral meeting with Norwegian government officials focused largely on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The three-day talks opened on Sunday with talks between the Taliban and members of Afghan civil society, followed on Monday by multilateral talks with western diplomats, the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP) Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum