Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

“Every single minute I was, like, ‘They’re probably going to kidnap my children or my brothers and kill them,’” he said, still worried about relatives in Afghanistan. “Everybody was looking for me."

Khalid is one of the thousands of Afghans starting over in new countries after the American withdrawal. His friends said he had no intention of leaving and planned to defend his homeland after U.S. forces were gone. But the government collapsed with stunning speed, and the president fled the country.

He was widely known because of his position as police chief in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province and from television appearances, including one in which he challenged the Taliban to a fight, his friends said.

“There’s no price in the world to be able to see Khalid and his family,” said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who worked with U.S. special forces in Afghanistan. “You’re talking about human lives and whether they live or die. We’re so happy that we were able to get this done for them after everything they’ve done for us.”

McCreary told the AP last month that Khalid originally sought protection only for his family while he kept fighting.

He said Khalid came to the rescue in March 2013, when a special forces detachment in eastern Afghanistan’s Wardak province suffered an insider attack. Someone dressed in an Afghan National Security Forces uniform opened fire, killing two Americans.

When the outpost was almost simultaneously attacked from the outside, a U.S. commander called on Khalid, who within minutes raced into the valley with a quick-reaction force to defend his American partners.

In 2015, when Khalid lost part of his right leg in a rocket-propelled grenade attack, friends in the U.S. military helped get him medical care and a prosthetic leg outside the country. A month later, he was again leading special police operations alongside Americans, said Army Special Forces Sgt. Major Chris Green, who worked with Khalid in Afghanistan.

Along the way, he helped apprehend al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders. He went on to serve as police chief in Ghazni province and then Helmand province, where he was wounded in July in the mortar attack.

Khalid said he left a “very tough situation” and “returned from the dead.”

“I served my country for 20 years. We had a government. We had a military. Everything is gone. Sometimes I cry about it,” he said. “These brothers helped me. I wasn’t expecting to be alive. But they saved my life and my family.”

Khalid spent his first days in Washington walking around the city and spending time with his family at a park. The children of a government official baked his family dozens of cookies. He was taken over the weekend to Walmart to buy clothes.

He hopes to meet this week with Sen. Chris Coons who, with McCreary, helped lead the effort to rescue Khalid, McCreary said. He also plans to meet with immigration attorneys to begin the process of becoming an American citizen.

Khalid said he wants to learn English, pursue a degree in computer engineering and spend more time with his family, something he wasn’t able to do in Afghanistan.

“I spent a lot of time at war,” he said. “This is the first time that I’m home safe with my family.”

Nic McKinley, a CIA and Air Force veteran who founded Dallas-based DeliverFund, a nonprofit that’s secured housing for 50 Afghan families in the United States, said that Khalid’s story, while dramatic, is not unusual among Afghans.

He helped find Khalid a host in Washington and made sure he and his family had clothes and food.

“Khalid is a very smart man, a very capable man,” McKinley said. “The whole community is wrapping around him to make sure that he has the things that he needs and, more importantly, as new needs pop up in the future, he has a community that he can lean on.”

McCreary said he planned to be there for Khalid every step of the way.

“This is a great way to show him how much we love him for everything that he’s done with us and for us and how many American lives he saved and his time working alongside us,” McCreary said. “It’s a true honor to keep that promise for him.”

___

Follow Alex Sanz on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/alexsanz

Caption In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak and his family are seen at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer, was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. Less than three weeks after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him, Khalid and his family have started a new life in the United States. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, an Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. “I’m a free man,” Khalid told The Associated Press through an interpreter after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington aboard a U.S. military flight 15 days after his rescue. “It’s like a dream for me.” (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, an Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. “I’m a free man,” Khalid told The Associated Press through an interpreter after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington aboard a U.S. military flight 15 days after his rescue. “It’s like a dream for me.” (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, Mohammad Khalid Wardak, left, receives medical attention at a hospital in Afghanistan. Wardak, an Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. “I’m a free man,” Khalid told The Associated Press through an interpreter after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington aboard a U.S. military flight 15 days after his rescue. “It’s like a dream for me.” (Ryan Brummond via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited