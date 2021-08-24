'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

“If no one takes responsibility for them within 15 days, then the metropolitan municipality takes the body from the morgue, buries it in the cemetery (for the unidentified) and gives it a number,” Bilmez explained.

The migrants' biggest enemy on their trek through the treacherous gateway to the West is the weather. Winter temperatures in Van province’s vast highlands can dip as low as minus 26.9 Celsius (minus 16.42 Fahrenheit). According to local media, Turkish authorities recovered several bodies in the region this spring as the ice and snow began to melt.

Other hazards include hunger, thirst, and robbers who threaten or kill migrants if they don’t give up their possessions on the spot, according to numerous migrant testimonies to the AP.

Murad Majidi, a 17-year-old from northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, who left the country before the Taliban takeover, says he feels lucky to be alive. He fell into a ditch and broke a limb trying to evade gunfire from Iranian police at the border.

Other migrants in his group escaped, but he was caught by Turkish authorities and sent to a deportation center.

“I was going to experience the fate of those (other migrants) that died in traffic accidents, froze or died ... I survived (the fall) but broke my leg.” Majidi said at the center where he was registered and treated for his injuries.

At the special section of Karsiyaka cemetery, in Van province’s main city of Van, 12 graves belong to migrants whose minibus overturned and caught fire on a road last month. Some 20 other migrants were injured in that accident.

Last year, about 60 migrants drowned when a boat sank in Lake Van in a storm. Their smuggler had selected the lake crossing to avoid police and gendarmerie check-points on roads in the region.

“They freeze in the cold weather, in snow. Buses crash, people die,” said an Afghan who identified himself as Mustafa Aydin. He was caught crossing the border with Iran and is currently in a deportation center in Van city.

“They come here to work, to send money to their families," he said. "Because there are no jobs in Afghanistan.”

__

Badendieck reported from Istanbul. Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

Caption Murad Majidi, 17, an Afghan migrant who was wounded in the border crossing and saved by Turkish soldiers after being abandoned by his friends, sits, at a deportation center in Turkish city of Van, Turkey that borders Iran, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

