Advocacy group: Internet down across Yemen after airstrike

NetBlocks said the disruption began around 1 a.m. local and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country. TeleYemen is now run by the Houthi rebels who have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since late 2014.

Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following airstrike on (a) telecom building,” NetBlocks said, without immediately elaborating. The San Diego-based Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis also noted a nationwide outage affecting Yemen beginning around the same time.