Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald's sales in Q4

Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at least a year __ rose 12.6% in the October-December period, the Chicago company said Tuesday. That beat all Street expectations for an 8.8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet. U.S. same-store sales rose 10.3%.

Sales soared in October after McDonald’s launched adult Happy Meals featuring limited-edition toys designed by the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Half of the toys for those meals were gone in the first four days of the promotion, CEO Chris Kempczinski said earlier.