Admin who didn't report OSU doc's misconduct cedes license

The former student, Steve Snyder-Hill, filed a complaint about that with the state board last year, alleging Grace had lied to him and mishandled the situation.

Snyder-Hill said in an email that he appreciates the medical board pushing for accountability.

“Finally, a day of vindication!” he wrote.

Grace has previously said that he gave Strauss a verbal warning back then and that the health center started using a consent form with the option of a chaperone specifically for men being treated by Strauss. After a third complaint, Grace stopped Strauss from seeing patients there.

Strauss retired in 1998, and allegations about his misconduct didn't become public until an ex-wrestler spoke out in 2018, years after Strauss' death. Ohio State apologized publicly after an investigation conducted for the school concluded Strauss’ misconduct occurred in his work with various athletic teams, the health center and an off-campus clinic.

No one has since defended Strauss publicly.

Roughly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop him despite students raising concerns with school employees as early as 1979. Many of the men say they were groped during exams.

The university has pledged a "monetary resolution" for those Strauss harmed. It has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 of the plaintiffs.

More lawsuits, including Snyder-Hill's, are pending. Some of those accusers have argued they deserve compensation more comparable to other major sexual abuse scandals in higher education, such as Michigan State's $500 million settlement for the 500-plus female victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar or the University of Southern California's $852 million settlement with over 700 women who accused a campus gynecologist of sexual abuse.

___

